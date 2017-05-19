Trending

Focal launches Scala and Maestro Utopia III Evo speakers

The first two models in the new Utopia III Evo range feature improved speaker drivers and crossovers, as well as enhanced finishes.

French loudspeaker force Focal has announced a new special edition of its Utopia III range: the Utopia III Evo. The first two speakers to get the Evo treatment are the Maestro Utopia III Evo (above) and Scala Utopia III Evo (below), which replace their non-Evo counterparts in the Focal catalogue.

Both speakers feature Focal's latest acoustic innovations: TMD suspension and NIC (Neutral Inductance Circuit).

TMD suspension provides a linear frequency response curve between 1 and 4kHz, while reducing distortion in this range. According to Focal, the mid-range register also benefits from remarkable neutrality.

NIC, meanwhile, stabilises the magnetic field in a way that avoids harmonic distortion and intermodulation.

Both speakers now offer bi-amplification possibilities too. This separates the bass and mid-range/treble registers, allowing you to fine-tune the sound by personalising the registers. The two crossovers have been separated within the enclosure, in order to avoid magnetic disturbance.

Both are three-way floorstanding speakers, and both come in new colours: metallic blue, ash grey or British racing green, as well as the classic black lacquer or Carrara white. They will be available in August.

