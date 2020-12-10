Final enters the gaming arena with affordable in-ear gaming headphones

Japanese high-end audio specialist Final has announced its first step into the world of gaming with the new VR3000 in-ear gaming earphones – and with Final's exhaustive headphone catalogue starting at just £20 for the talented E500 and heading all the way up to £3500 for its luxury Sonorous X over-ears, it's interesting to note that the brand has opted to go for an affordable, budget-friendly set of in-ear monitors.

Appreciation for how our gaming experience actually sounds is on the up thanks to the recent release of the PlayStation 5 and of course the Xbox Series X, and the Final VR3000 promises a fresh approach to delivering the highest audio quality and sonic immersion when gaming.

(Image credit: Final )

Although Final has been involved in the audio industry for over 50 years and is noted for its innovative in-ears in particular, the VR3000 is the company’s first pair of earphones created specifically for the purpose of gaming.

The VR3000 in-ear monitors are designed to be small and extremely lightweight "to deliver sound with pinpoint accuracy and clarity". An in-ear design when gaming also boasts, says Final, better mobility and device compatibility when compared to larger, more power-hungry gaming headphones and headsets.

In order to achieve those boomy in-game Cyberpunk 2077 effects and bassy rumbles alongside clarity, accuracy and above all, 3D spatial awareness, Final has designed a 6mm fast responding high fidelity dynamic driver with new materials for VR3000, which the firm promises is capable of delivering sound with exceptional depth, clarity and accuracy. Equipped with an in-line microphone and three button controller, the Final VR3000 sports a simple plug-and-play design allowing for in-game voice chat too.

(Image credit: Final)

The design also features locking ear hooks that curve over the ear, which should help eliminate microphonic touch noise from cable friction and provide a better gaming experience. You'll get five pairs of proprietary, colour-coded Final silicone eartips that should ensure the ideal fit and perfect sound isolation, too.

Combining that specially-designed driver with sound tuning based on the Final's own extensive research into spatial audio, the VR3000 promises to deliver every detail distinctly with an accurate perception of direction and distance to help players bring their A-game.

But perhaps the most surprising piece of information here is the price. The Final VR3000 in-ear gaming headphones cost £69.99 ($79.99, €74.99) which places them very much at the budget end of Final's in-ear oeuvre. They are available from today, 10th December, from Amazon, Hifiheaphones and select retailers.

