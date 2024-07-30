Fiio's latest flagship IEMs hope to beat Shure and Sennheiser with customisable sound profiles

Fiio has unveiled its new flagship IEMs, the FH19. The hybrid monitors feature custom-built drivers and some of the company's most high-end engineering, resulting in a pair of in-ears which aim to go toe-to-toe with the very best of Sennheiser and Shure.

The FH19 employ a semi-open configuration which, when combined with Fiio's cavity pressure relief technology, results in a "natural, relaxed sound" with a "wide, open soundstage". The new IEMs' mid-frame is constructed using titanium, while the shell is made using aerospace-grade aluminium for a strong yet lightweight pair of in-ear headphones.

Internally, the FH19 boast a two dynamic plus six balanced armature driver configuration. Fiio has worked hard to create an all-new dual dynamic driver for bass frequencies which it claims offers enhanced low-frequency extension, speed and cohesion. Specially customised midrange balanced armature drivers, meanwhile, deal with midrange frequencies in pursuit of a "rich musical sound that doesn't sacrifice detail".

To achieve what Fiio claims is flagship-level performance, the FH19 employ a suspended voice coil design in which the coil leads are directly routed from the centre hole under the diaphragm, thus eliminating unnecessary contact and additional adhesive load. Further internal firepower is provided courtesy of film crossover capacitors with an error tolerance of just 0.1 per cent, as well as Fiio's sound wave guidance structure for greater bass depth and quality.

The FH19's three choices of swappable filter. (Image credit: Fiio)

Fiio wants users to experience the FH19 their way via three pairs of swappable audio filters. Each filter offers different levels of internal damping and mesh density so that you can adjust the audio profile of your IEMs according to your preferences. The red filter enhances bass frequencies, the black filter strives for balance and clarity, while the green audio filter shoots for a refined and detailed treble.

The FH19 come with two twist-lock swappable jack plugs – one 3.5mm single-ended and one 4.4mm balanced – as well as a high-purity silver capable. Better still, you'll get a whopping 22 (twenty-two!) pairs of eartips of varying sizes and materials, ensuring you get the perfect fit for your new monitors.

The Fiio FH19 are available now, priced at £549 / $599 / €649.

