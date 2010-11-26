The ValveDock MkII builds on its predecessor with more power, up to 2x25W, and the addition of a USB input. The two-piece design combines a separate amplifier with a trio of valves and matching iPod dock with remote control.

The Carbon Trinity is the third-generation machine in the Fatman 'all-in-one' line. This hybrid vacuum tube amplifer (2x25W) features an on-board iPhone/iPod dock, USB socket, and a subwoofer output if you want to add more bass.

Both are available in the UK now at the prices stated.

