Currys/PC World

LG 50LB650 50in, Full HD, smart, 3D, LCD/LED TV

Was £899, now £499, save £400

Samsung LT24D390 24in smart TV

Was £300, now £159, save £141

Panasonic Viera TX-48AS640B 48in LCD/LED smart TV

Was £949, now £499, save £450

Samsung Galaxy TabPRO 10.1in, 16GB tablet

Was £300, now £230, save £70

Sevenoaks Sound and Vision

Samsung UE55HU8500 55in 4K curved LCD/LED TV

Was £2699, now £1899, save £800

Panasonic TX-55AX902 55in 4K LCD/LED TV

Was £3499, now £1999, save £1500

Pioneer SC-LX58 AV receiver

Was £1399, now £1199, save £200

Marantz UD7007 Blu-ray player

Was £999, now £449, save £550

Pioneer BDP-LX58 Blu-ray player

Was £599, now £549, save £50

Sony STR-DN1050 AV receiver

Was £499, now £399, save £100

More Sevenoaks Easter offers

Richer Sounds

Panasonic Viera TX-60AS802B 60in LCD/LED smart TV

Was £1299, now £999, save £300

Yamaha RX-V677 AV receiver

Was £449, now £349, save £100

Cambridge Audio DacMagic XS

Was £99.95, now £69.95, save £30

Samsung UE65HU7500 4K TV

Was £3528, now £2699, save £829

More Richer Sounds Easter offers

Arcam trade-in deal

Arcam has extended its home cinema trade-in deal on selected home cinema amps: you can swap out any make of AV amp/receiver for an Arcam AV950 processor and get a trade-in allowance of £950; there's a £750 trade-in on the Arcam AVR750; and a trade-in of £450 on the AVR £450 (see what it's doing there?).

If you see any more great delas, let us know in the Comments box below.