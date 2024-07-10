Early Prime Day deal sees talented wireless earbuds with mega battery life get their first-ever price drop

There are many solid pairs of wireless earbuds at their price point, but few match the Cambridge Audio Melomania M100 when it comes to battery life. A very likeable pair of mid-range wireless buds that only made their debut a few months back, the M100 are enjoying their first major discount ahead of Amazon Prime Day, and if you like long-lasting buds, they could be the pair for you.

Amazon's big day will officially be held on July 16th and July 17th, but there are already so many deals trickling through for you to enjoy right now. This is one of the best we've seen so far, and one of the first major discounts for the Melomania M100, making it well worth a look if you're in the market for some brand-new buds.

Best Cambridge Melomania M100 earbuds deal

Cambridge Audio Melomania M100 was £169 now £139 at Amazon (save £30)

The Cambridge Audio Melomania M100 go big on battery life, offering a total of 52 hours when the charging case is accounted for. They sound clean, detailed and extremely balanced, with a host of decent features rounding things off nicely. Certainly some of the finer mid-range earbuds around today.

The Cambridge Audio M100 are an eminently likeable pair of wireless earbuds. While we just wanted a touch more dynamism and drive from the British-made in-ears, their clean, spacious sound will have huge appeal for everyone who likes to feel they're really digging out the details from their favourite tunes. This is a tricky price point to excel at, but thanks to that attractive sound profile and a good deal else besides, the M100 do a sterling job.

They're very well kitted out with features. The headline-grabber is noise cancelling, with 16 hours offered from the buds and a whopping total of 52 with the charging case. Noise cancelling is effectively implemented (even if transparency mode could be improved), while multipoint connectivity and a gaming mode for low latency help you feel like you're getting your money's worth. With Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio, there’s even support for aptX Lossless CD-quality streams, next-gen Auracast and the LC3 codec when they soon become available. Oh, and there's the small matter of having comedy legend Matt Berry doing the voice prompts.

If that's not enough, the M100 are comfy to wear thanks to their ample choice of five ear tip sizes, including silicone and foam options, with on-bud touch controls and a subtle, clean build making them all the more attractive. Interested? Head over to Amazon to take advantage.

Cambridge Audio is making moves in the headphones market, following up the release of the M100 with the mid-priced over-ear Melomania P100 cans, so this could just be the start if you want that signature Cambridge sound to follow you wherever you go.

