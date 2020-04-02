Dolby Atmos soundbar deal: Sony HT-ST5000 drops to lowest ever price

If you don't have the space or budget for a fully fledged surround sound speaker package, there are few better ways to enhance the audio side of your movie watching experience than with this Sony Dolby Atmos soundbar.

The Sony HT-ST5000 was named our favourite soundbar between £1000 and £1500 at the 2019 What Hi-Fi? Awards, but it no longer sits at the higher end of that bracket. Or even within it at all.

Thanks to a new price drop to £999 at John Lewis and Sevenoaks, it now has a three-figure price tag for the first time since its 2017 launch.

Sony HT-ST5000 £1500 £1500 £999 at John Lewis

It may still be relatively expensive for a soundbar, but the Sony is a superb-sounding product, packed full of features, and the first Dolby Atmos soundbar that we’d have no hesitation in recommending.View Deal

Sony HT-ST5000 £1500 £1500 £999 at Sevenoaks

Sony’s HT-ST5000 is fantastic – pairing a real sense of height with a sophisticated sound quality. If you’ve been looking for a fuss-free way to get Dolby Atmos into your home, this is the best we’ve seen so far.

Not only does it sound pretty great, it's also well featured. Alongside its HDMI output are three HDCP 2.2-compatible inputs that support 4K and HDR passthrough, an optical input, a 3.5mm jack and a USB port.

And you can also stream music to it wirelessly, by connecting the soundbar to the internet via wi-fi, through the ethernet port or Bluetooth 4.1 connection. For those wanting to use their phone to help stream music, Spotify Connect is also built into the HT-ST5000, as is Google Chromecast for Tidal or Google Play Music users.

At £999 – two thirds of its original price – the Sony’s HT-ST5000 is a seriously good way to upgrade your TV system.

