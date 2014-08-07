The announcement is the result of the £3.7bn merger of Dixons Retail and Carphone Warehouse that brought together two of the UK's most prominent electronics retailers earlier this year.

According to Dixons Carphone chief executive, Sebastian James, the seven store launches today [August 7th] each combine the two, previously-separate retailers under one roof.

You'll be able to find the new Dixons Carphone outlets in Oxford Street, London; Watford; Walton-le-Dale, Preston; Derby; Leamington Spa; Banbury; and Aylesbury.

MORE: Dixons and Carphone Warehouse agree £3.7bn merger

Dixons Carphone, Watford - @DixonsCarphone

The Dixons Retail and Carphone Warehouse merger has led to the formation of "Europe's largest specialist electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company".

It now employs more than 40,000 people across 14 countries, generates over £10bn of sales both online and in its 3,000 stores and includes the Knowhow and Geek Squad brands.

Sebastian James said: "Customers using Currys, PC World and Carphone Warehouse websites will be guided to the right place to buy from the whole range that we have to offer together.

"We will not only help customers to access the technology and the connectivity that is right for them, but also find the expertise and services that bring them to life."

MORE: Best tech products to buy in 2014