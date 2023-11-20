Denon's X3800H AVR has had a huge discount for Black Friday, but should you buy Sony’s five-star model instead?

Denon’s AVC-X3800H AVR is down to £899 over at Peter Tyson , a significant drop from the £1499 price tag it came with when we gave it a five-star review and our Product of the Year Award in 2022 for ‘Best home cinema amplifier’.

Despite this sizeable price reduction, we would recommend you look at the Sony TA-AN1000 – yours for £998 . It's another five-star home cinema amplifier and our new Product of the Year for 2023.

Both AVRs would be a fine choice for any home cinema set-up and you certainly wouldn’t go wrong with either. However, in this instance, we think it may be worth stretching your budget slightly and going for this year’s top AVR.

Sony TA-AN1000 8K 7.1-channel AVR available for £998

A five-star AVR and 2023 Product of the Year, Sony’s TA-AN1000 AVR is an impressive and capable 7.1-channel home cinema amplifier offering both 8K and 4K / 120Hz support. Other AVRs, such as Denon’s AVC-X3800H, may offer more connectivity options, but the Sony excels when it comes to sound and comes out on top for most applications.

Read our Sony TA-AN1000 review

Both AVRs sound superb with both products winning Awards past and present. Compared with one another, the Denon AVC-X3800H sounds warmer, richer, and more muscular in its sound. The Sony TA-AN1000 is more dynamic, detailed and crisp, and presents audio in a more cinematic manner with more presence. Expect a very even sound; for example, the contrast between a loud explosion and quieter sections of dialogue is projected in a balanced and enjoyable way.

The Sony TA-AN1000 features six HDMI 2.1 inputs, four of them supporting 4K video and the other two supporting 8K. Alongside these are two HDMI inputs. All ports support VRR and ALLM while 4K 120Hz / 8K 60Hz connectivity is possible on two inputs and two outputs. Sony’s AVR supports a range of HDR formats, such as HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision, and supports a range of spatial audio formats such as Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

In comparison, Denon’s X3800H offers three HDMI outputs, supports 8K or 4K 120Hz video on all HDMI inputs, supports HDR10+, and also features additional coaxial and optical inputs.

Looking to take your home cinema set-up to the next level? The Sony TA-AN1000 would be our pick from the pair, however, both these Sony and Denon AVRs are well worth your consideration.

