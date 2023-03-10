Deal alert! Get the five-star Sone One at lowest price ever with £40 off

Sonos is having a big start to 2023. The announcement of the new Era range , currently comprising the Era 100 and Era 300 models, sees the American audio brand seeking to push itself into a new age. The Era 100 is set to replace the popular Sonos One, and naturally you’d expect to see that model start to get some hefty discounts.

While we generally don’t see Sonos products on sale at a huge discount (apart from during Black Friday sales), we have spotted the soon-to-be-discontinued Sonos One on a great £40 off deal at both John Lewis and Curry’s.

While Amazon, Richer Sounds and Sevenoaks have had a few deals on the speaker, we’ve found John Lewis offering one of the lowest prices thus far on the Sonos One smart speaker, slashing the original price of £199 to just £159 (opens in new tab), a very respectable £40 saving. Be warned, though, that this only applies to the white finish, with the black edition setting you back the full price of £199 from the same retailer.

Don’t want the Sonos One in white but still keen to make a sneaky saving? Currys is also offering a similar discount down to £159 (opens in new tab), only this time the deal is available for both black and white finishes.

(opens in new tab) Sonos One smart speaker was £199 now £159 at John Lewis (save £40) (opens in new tab)

The Sonos One is still an ideal, great-value entry point into the excellent Sonos ecosystem, with solid all-round sound quality, great streaming features and easy use. It's now even better value with this £40 saving at John Lewis (deal applies to the white finish only).

Same deal at Currys for both black and white finishes (opens in new tab)

We awarded the brilliant Sonos One speaker our full five-star rating thanks to its solid, well-balanced sound, massive catalogue of streaming features and full voice control capacity for Alexa and Google Assistant. There isn’t a direct price-comparative rival at this level, with the Apple HomePod 2 the strongest contender (but £100 pricier at full price), but the Sonos One’s now-reduced price tag might be enough to sway you against its Apple rival.

The Sonos One still remains one of the finest smart speakers we’ve tested in the past few years, a fantastic all-rounder that's also easy to integrate with other Sonos products.

Of course, the only thing that might make you take pause before immediately hurling the One into your virtual basket (aside from owning it already) would be competition from Apple or, ironically, Sonos itself. With the new Era 100 (with its fresh design, greater connectivity including Bluetooth, and new stereo sound) now landing in the market, you might want to hold out for the One’s replacement if you’re keen to see the latest that Sonos has to offer.

