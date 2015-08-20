Dali says the two models are “sonically identical” to the passive versions, but instead each feature an integrated 2 x 50-watt Class D amplifier. The speakers come with one powered speaker and a partnering passive speaker, joined by a speaker cable.

Wireless connectivity comes in the form of aptX Bluetooth, so compatible aptX devices should offer better wireless sound. A subwoofer output allows users to increase the low-end punch, too.

MORE: Dali Zensor 1 review

A digital optical input accepts high-resolution audio up to 24-bit/96kHz and there's a single analogue input as well.

Both models are available in black, white or light walnut and follow a similar design to the passive versions. The new speakers are available from September, with the Zensor 1 AX costing £499 per pair and the Zensor 5 AX £799 per pair.

MORE: Dali Zensor 5 review

MORE: Best Bluetooth speakers 2015