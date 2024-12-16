Crazy Christmas deal sees Sony's 5-star XM5 wireless headphones drop to another record low price

Some of the best noise-cancelling headphones we've tested in recent years are the Sony WH-1000XM5. Just how good are they, though? Well, not only did we give them a 5-star rating they are also What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winners. Need we say any more?

Thanks to code GD10PC which needs to be added at checkout the WH-1000XM5 headphones are now on sale for just £220.50 at Sevenoaks. This cheapest-ever price is for the Black model which should suit most people. If you decide to buy, you're guaranteed comfort, useful features and, most important of all, impressive audio quality.

Best Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones deal

Record-low price Sony WH-1000XM5: was £379 now £220 at Sevenoaks In our WH-1000XM5 review, we said, "If you are looking for a new pair of wireless noise-cancelling headphones, your auditioning should start here." These Award-winning headphones are packed with incredible sound quality, great noise-cancelling and a superb range of features. Five stars

Add code GD10PC at checkout

The WH-1000XM5 headphones have been class leaders ever since they launched. Customers usually have to pay £379 for the privilege but at £220, these headphones are now much easier on the wallet and a tempting buy in the build-up to Christmas.

The Sony's come with excellent noise-cancelling, SBC, AAC, and LDAC codec support and offer up to 30 hours of battery life. There's also a transparency mode, a built-in mic and both physical and touch controls. They also weigh 250g, which keeps them feeling light and comfortable on the head.

In terms of ANC, Sony impresses with the XM5 and, when it comes to sound quality, the situation isn't any different. These cans sound clear, pack in tonnes of detail and nuance, and manage to deliver tight and textured bass. These headphones are at the top of the pack at their price point for a reason.

The Sonys aren't the cheapest wireless headphones, but they are easily among the best, and at this £220 price via Sevenoaks, the XM5s are as attractive as ever.

MORE:

Read our full Sony WH-100XM5 review

As well as a list of all the best headphones

And all the best headphone deals