Remember, these are UK guideline dates that cover in-stock items: you'll need to ensure the retailer has the particular item in stock, plus there maybe specific delivery options/restrictions for certain items.
Wednesday December 16
Woolworths - free delivery offer ends at midnight tonight; type in promotion code XX607 for free delivery of £30+ orders from the main shop; later shipping options available for music, movies & games.
Thursday December 17
Amazon - 9pm deadline for 'heavy or bulky items over 25Kg in weight'. TV purchasers please take note!
Argos - last order date for Royal Mail delivery of selected internet-only lines.
Sevenoaks Sound and Vision - last day to order in-stock items from the website for guaranteed delivery before 25th; winter sale already on online and in-store (of which more later...).
Friday December 18
Amazon - super-saver etc PLUS last day for orders from Indigo Starfish - Amazon's 'preferred merchant' for many CDs, DVDs and Blu-ray disc.
John Lewis - order online by 3pm for pre-Christmas dellivery 'of larger items'
Tesco Direct - 12 noon deadline for 'large-item' orders
Zavvi - last day to order most items; 'selected' items available to order until 22nd.
Saturday December 19
Play.com - last day "orders will be posted out" - no specific deadline time given for orders, though Play does say to leave up to five days for delivery. We'd order by lunchtime to be on the safe side!
Sunday December 20
Amazon - last chance for First Class delivery orders
HMV - order by 11.59pm for free UK standard delivery
Monday December 21
Apple Store - online orders for iPhones, iPods, most standard Macs and accessories need to be in by midnight; you may now need to wait until after Christmas for a custom-configuation Mac: ask in-store.
Argos - deadline for two-day express delivery orders of larger items (specified on website/in catalogue)
Currys Digital online - order by 3pm at the latest to ensure delivery before Christmas
Dixons - order by 3pm at the latest to ensure delivery before Christmas
HMV - order by 11.59pm for UK Express Delivery
John Lewis - order online by 3pm for pre-Christmas delivery of smaller items, or delivery of in-stock items (exceptions may apply) to your nominated John Lewis store
Richer Sounds - midnight deadline for online orders
Superfi - order by 2pm for standard delivery service in time for Christmas
Tuesday December 22
Argos - order by 11am for delivery of smaller items
Audio-T - order by 2pm from the hi-fi and AV retailer's website;Winter Sale already on!
PRC Direct - order by 12.30pm for delivery of 40in or smaller TVs plus a wide range of other items; in-store only now for larger TVs.
Tesco Direct - 12 noon deadline for 'small-item' orders
Wednesday December 23
Amazon - 2pm deadline for orders via Amazon Prime One-Day Delivery and/or Express Delivery
AV4Home - the AV furniture and accessories retailer is taking online orders until 3pm for Xmas delivery
Pixmania - 12 noon deadline for last orders of certain in-stock items
Superfi - order by 12 noon using the Express service to guarantee delivery on Christmas Eve
Thursday December 24
Amazon - order by 8.30am for evening delivery that very same Christmas Eve, for selected products. Now that IS cutting it fine...
Don't forget your High Street store!
Missed the last shipping date? Of course there's still plenty of chance to shop in store, especially with many retailers working extended hours. Next week we'll bring you a guide to the big sales offers, plus opening hours of the key hi-fi and AV retailers.
Until then, you can be kept up to date with all the latest news and deals by following us on Twitter.