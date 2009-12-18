Remember, these are UK guideline dates that cover in-stock items: you'll need to ensure the retailer has the particular item in stock, plus there maybe specific delivery options/restrictions for certain items.

Wednesday December 16

Woolworths - free delivery offer ends at midnight tonight; type in promotion code XX607 for free delivery of £30+ orders from the main shop; later shipping options available for music, movies & games.

Thursday December 17

Amazon - 9pm deadline for 'heavy or bulky items over 25Kg in weight'. TV purchasers please take note!

Argos - last order date for Royal Mail delivery of selected internet-only lines.

Sevenoaks Sound and Vision - last day to order in-stock items from the website for guaranteed delivery before 25th; winter sale already on online and in-store (of which more later...).

Friday December 18

Amazon - super-saver etc PLUS last day for orders from Indigo Starfish - Amazon's 'preferred merchant' for many CDs, DVDs and Blu-ray disc.

John Lewis - order online by 3pm for pre-Christmas dellivery 'of larger items'

Tesco Direct - 12 noon deadline for 'large-item' orders

Zavvi - last day to order most items; 'selected' items available to order until 22nd.

Saturday December 19

Play.com - last day "orders will be posted out" - no specific deadline time given for orders, though Play does say to leave up to five days for delivery. We'd order by lunchtime to be on the safe side!

Sunday December 20

Amazon - last chance for First Class delivery orders

HMV - order by 11.59pm for free UK standard delivery

Monday December 21

Apple Store - online orders for iPhones, iPods, most standard Macs and accessories need to be in by midnight; you may now need to wait until after Christmas for a custom-configuation Mac: ask in-store.

Argos - deadline for two-day express delivery orders of larger items (specified on website/in catalogue)

Currys Digital online - order by 3pm at the latest to ensure delivery before Christmas

Dixons - order by 3pm at the latest to ensure delivery before Christmas

HMV - order by 11.59pm for UK Express Delivery

John Lewis - order online by 3pm for pre-Christmas delivery of smaller items, or delivery of in-stock items (exceptions may apply) to your nominated John Lewis store

Richer Sounds - midnight deadline for online orders

Superfi - order by 2pm for standard delivery service in time for Christmas

Tuesday December 22

Argos - order by 11am for delivery of smaller items

Audio-T - order by 2pm from the hi-fi and AV retailer's website;Winter Sale already on!

PRC Direct - order by 12.30pm for delivery of 40in or smaller TVs plus a wide range of other items; in-store only now for larger TVs.

Tesco Direct - 12 noon deadline for 'small-item' orders

Wednesday December 23

Amazon - 2pm deadline for orders via Amazon Prime One-Day Delivery and/or Express Delivery

AV4Home - the AV furniture and accessories retailer is taking online orders until 3pm for Xmas delivery

Pixmania - 12 noon deadline for last orders of certain in-stock items

Superfi - order by 12 noon using the Express service to guarantee delivery on Christmas Eve

Thursday December 24

Amazon - order by 8.30am for evening delivery that very same Christmas Eve, for selected products. Now that IS cutting it fine...

Don't forget your High Street store!

Missed the last shipping date? Of course there's still plenty of chance to shop in store, especially with many retailers working extended hours. Next week we'll bring you a guide to the big sales offers, plus opening hours of the key hi-fi and AV retailers.

