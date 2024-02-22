Own a Chord Poly? Then you'll need to install this update if you want 'smooth operation' to continue

Chord Poly users, this one's for you. The brand has announced a crucial new firmware v3.2.4 update that you won't want to miss.

The latest update will migrate units to a new server which Chord say will ensure smooth operation for your device in the future.

If you're in doubt about how to do that Chord's already shared a useful guide, detailing the process.

The Poly is a portable music streamer/player that combines with Chord's Mojo or Mojo 2 DAC to stream audio wirelessly from a connected device.

We tested the Poly out a few years ago and awarded it a full five-star review, praising the excellent combination with the Mojo to provide a sound that is articulate and rhythmically adept.

The Chord Mojo 2 is also a five-star product and won at the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023, so together, as we said in our review, they form "a match made in hi-fi heaven".

The Poly is designed to only work with the Mojo and can't be used with any other DAC, however, together they provide an impressive streaming solution that won't be beaten easily.



If you're currently using a Chord Poly, it's worth installing this firmware update as soon as you can to avoid any potential performance issues.

