Cheap TV deal: Save up to £200 off a Samsung 4K TV at Amazon

On the hunt for a hot TV deal? Come this way! The 2021 Samsung AU7110 4K HDR set has just dropped to its lowest-ever price at Amazon. There's £160 off the 55-inch model (was £700, now only £539) and a £200 off the 75-inch (was £999, now only £799).

We're yet to review this particular Samsung model, but we can tell you that the AU7110 boasts the company's latest-gen processor, supports HDR10+ and works with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

If you're after a big-name 4K TV at a fabulous price, this deal has your name all over it...

Samsung 55-inch 4K TV deal

Samsung 55-inch 4K TV £700 £539 at Amazon (save £160)

Released earlier this year, the AU7110 looks to be a solid, budget Samsung TV. It's packed with tech to level up your home viewing – and at an amazingly-low price thanks to this Amazon deal. You can also pocket £200 off the 75-inch version here. View Deal

Samsung might be best known for making high-end TVs – models such as the new Mini LED Samsung QE65QN95A – but it also offers plenty of options for those on a budget.

Enter the AU7110. It's not a model we've tested, but this 2021 LED panel delivers 4K resolution and features the company's latest-gen Crystal Processor 4K, which upscales all your favourite content to 4K.

There's also support for HLG and HDR10+, plus a decent set of gaming features including HDMI 2.1 with eARC, Auto Low Latency Mode (automatically minimises input lag) and Motion Xcelerator (smooths out the frames in fast-paced scenes).

Samsung's excellent Tizen smart TV platform provides access to a wealth of streaming apps including Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, Prime Video and more. You also get access to Samsung TV Plus, which provides free live and on demand content ranging from sports to entertainment.

This might be one of Samsung's cheaper models but it boasts a "near bezel-less" design, Adaptive Sound, which tailors the sound according to what's happening on screen, and a clever cable management system.

In short, there's a lot to like about the AU7110, and that's before taking into account those chunky discounts. Tempted? Head over to Amazon now to secure £160 off the 55-inch and £200 off the 75-inch model.

