The system will make its European debut at the High End Show in Munich in May, but visitors to CES have been given a sneak preview.

Expected to sell in the UK for around £2000, the Solo Movie can play Blu-ray, CD, DVD-Audio, DVD-Video and SACD discs, has 5 x 60W of Class G amplification and uses high-end audio circuitry and components.

Audio can also be streamed to the device via Bluetooth or a UPnP (Universal Plug and Play) network. On-board decoding of Dolby TrueHD/DTS-HD Master audio will handle 5.1 film soundtracks, and there's an FM/DAB/DAB+ tuner too.

Connection options include four HDMI (1.4b), coaxial, optical, phono and 3.5mm inputs.

Arcam says its second-generation Solo Movie system "delivers music and movie sound at a quality level previously only possible from larger separate components".

