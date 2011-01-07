He's been working with Sony's top engineers in Japan on a new pair of flagship speakers, the SS-AR1.

They use Haikodo maple wood for the baffle plate of the speaker enclosure, and have a piano gloss finish applied by Japanese craftsmen.

Maximum power handling is 200W, nominal impedance is 4 ohms, sensitivity 88dB/w/m and frequency response 28Hz to 60kHz.

The three-way floorstanders have four drive units: a 25mm soft-dome tweeter, 13cm sliced-paper cone mid/bass unit and twin 20cm aluminium woofers.

Weighing in at 57Kg, the SS-AR1 will be available in the US this summer for around $27,000 a pair. No confirmation yet on UK pricing or availability.

