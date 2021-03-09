Cambridge Audio unveils Melomania 1+ in-ears with High Performance Audio Mode

Cambridge Audio has announced another successor to its inaugural and two-time What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Melomania 1 true wireless headphones.

The Melomania 1+ true wireless headphones promise to take the performance of their older sibling up a level, by adding app control, customisable EQ settings and the British audio firm's innovative High Performance Audio Mode – as seen in the recent Melomania Touch.

Those familiar with Cambridge Audio's first ever – and really rather splendid – stab at true wireless earbuds will note the striking resemblance. Here, the upgrades are hard to spot, but then again, beauty is always in the detail.

Gone is the 'stone' grey colourway of the original Melomania 1 in favour of a fresh white finish (black is also available, see below) with blue lettering, and you now get a USB-C fast charging port and multiple ear tips to ensure a secure fit, including both medium and large memory foam options.

(Image credit: Cambridge Audio)

As with the original design, each earbud weighs just 4.6g and boasts IPX5 certification against rain and sweat, plus 5.8mm graphene-enhanced drivers and Bluetooth 5.0 (to support both AAC and aptX audio codecs). And, like its predecessor, the Melomania 1+ boast nine hours of battery life on a single charge plus four extra charges from the case, which adds up to an impressive 45 hours of total playtime.

Possibly the biggest upgrade to be gained with the new iteration, though, is support for the free Melomania app – available for Android and iOS devices – and thus the ability to customise the EQ settings, check the battery level of each earbud, locate misplaced earbuds on a map, and receive firmware updates.

(Image credit: Cambridge Audio )

It also means that the Melomania 1+ earphones now benefit from the inclusion of Cambridge Audio’s High Performance Audio Mode, which uses the same hi-fi grade amplification found in the company’s renowned CX range of stereo amplifiers.

We've yet to hear how it sounds within this design, but it's certainly an intriguing proposition – especially when you consider that the price is really rather reasonable.

The Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ earbuds are available now, in black or a new white finish, to purchase directly from Cambridge Audio, Amazon or Richer Sounds, for £119.95 (€129.95 / $139.95).

