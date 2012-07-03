British Eurosport is to launch in HD on Sky and Virgin Media later this month.

British Eurosport HD 1 will be a simulcast of the SD channel and will launch on Sky and Virgin on Wednesday July 25th.

British Eurosport HD 2, a new HD channel, will follow on Monday September 3rd on the Sky HD platform, though not on Virgin Media.

The channels will include coverage of popular events like British and World Superbikes, MotoGP, the Davis Cup and US Open tennis and the Champions League Twenty20, all now be available in native HD.

Eurosport HD, the pan-European channel, will cease to be transmitted in the UK and be replaced by the HD versions of British Eurosport and British Eurosport 2.

British Eurosport’s Managing Director David Kerr said: “We are very pleased to be making British rights available in HD for our viewers on the Sky and Virgin Media platforms.

There are some fantastic events coming up and covering them in HD will add more quality to the depth and specialist knowledge provided by our expert team of Eurosport analysts.”

