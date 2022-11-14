British brand Mitchell & Brown now has a QLED TV range starting at just £549

QLED technology, once a feature reserved for higher-end TVs, is becoming more accessible by the day. This has never been more apparent than with the new QLED range from British manufacturer Mitchell & Brown, with its QLED models all coming in at well under £1000.

This new range of affordable QLEDs comes in three different sizes – 43 inches, 50 inches and 55 inches – and features a “near borderless design”. The panels offer 4K resolution and HDR support in the form of HDR10 and Dolby Vision. There’s no word on high refresh rates or any AI picture-enhancing features, which are probably too much to ask for considering the pricing.

All of the sets support Dolby and DTS sound (we're assuming not Dolby Atmos or DTS:X), and the two larger models include an integrated “speaker box enclosure and subwoofer” which Mitchell & Brown rather ambitiously claims will deliver “cinema scale sound”.

Running the show is Android TV, which is a nice addition as native app support should be bountiful without needing an external streaming device, maintaining the budget ethos of these TVs. Mitchell & Brown highlights Disney+, Apple TV, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video support, covering most bases. Another feature of Android TV is the Google Assistant integration for voice-controlled navigation.

As for external connectivity, these TVs are come with three HDMIs (no word on whether these will be 2.1 or 2.0, but we assume the latter), two USB inputs and a headphone jack for wired audio connection.

Mitchell & Brown’s new QLED range is hitting shelves now, with pricing as follows:

JB-55QLED1811 – £749 (around $881 / AU$1317)

JB-50QLED1811 – £649 (around $763 / AU$1141)

JB-43QLED1811 – £549 (around $646 / AU$965).

These are some really compelling price points, although there’s tough competition from the likes of Samsung and Toshiba, who are also currently offering budget QLED models for around the same price.

