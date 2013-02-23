First unveiled at CES in January, German hi-fi specialist T+A is using the Bristol Show this weekend as the UK launchpad for its new HV (High Voltage) series of high-end hi-fi components.

The range is designed "to form the pinnacle of T+A's solid state products", catering for "demanding audiophiles who want the best stereo music reproduction".

First up is the T+A PA 3000 HV integrated amp (£9900, above) with a claimed output of 500W per channel and rhodium-plated speaker terminals. It will be joined by the MP 3000 HV multi-source player (£7900) with a CD drive, streamer, FM tuner and 'Super-Dac' in a single box.

In mid-2013 T+A will release the P 3000 HV preamplifier and the A 3000 HV output stage, which can be used either as a stereo amp generating 500W per channel, or as a mono power amp rated at 1000W.

