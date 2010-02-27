This includes the Origin range, the BeoVision 7 and 8 racks and two brand new ranges, the Skyline and Profile, which are being launched at the Bristol Show.

All the racks have Off The Wall's innovative 'No More Wires' cable management system, which includes a four-way mains extension lead and cable tidies.

Eagle-eyed readers of our Ultimate Guide Series will have spotted the Origin S4 review last year, the 52in version of which could be yours for £297 – a £52 saving – if you head down to the show.

The new Skyline series features two different size models, the Sky 750 and the Sky 1000, measuring 75 and 100cm wide respectively. They normally retail at £199 and £229.

If you fancy something more traditional, the Profile is a curved AV rack available in four different finishes and with reversible black and silver side panels.

The Off The Wall Profile AV rack will set you back £329 or £349 depending on the finish – though you can knock 15% off that if you buy at the Bristol Show.

