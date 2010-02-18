If you're a non-believer, may we tactfully suggest that you pop along to the Bristol Sound & Vision Show and visit the Chord Company stand (Room 112), where the firm's staff will be able to demo its flagship range of Solstice interconnects, mains and speaker cables.

"Solstice features improved conductors, foamed/low density Teflon insulation and the most effective shielding ever used on a cable," claims Chord.

They'll also be on hand to offer advice on the best cables for your system.

What's more, you'll be able to buy a selection of limited edition T-shirts and hoodies from the Chord Co shop – ideal for the hi-fi lover in your life!

In addition to the Solstice range, there will be other new products on display, including the as-yet-unseen CrimsonPlus.

And if you sign up for the Chord Co newsletter, you'll have the chance to win a selection of exclusive Chord Co goodies.

See our Bristol blog for full details of the show.

