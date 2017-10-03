Bowers & Wilkins has managed to create quite a name for itself in the world of headphones, and the company is hoping its latest addition can muscle in on territory currently occupied by the likes of Beats, Bose, Sennheiser and Sony.

The company has developed its own noise-cancelling tech for the PX, which use angled drive units derived from the company's premium P9 Signature over-ear headphones.

Besides Bluetooth (the headphones support aptX HD-compatible smartphones too), you can also plug the PX directly into your computer and listen via USB. The headphones upsample all incoming audio to 768kHz whether you listen wired or wirelessly.

MORE: Bowers & Wilkins PX review

Use B&W's app and you can also select from three different noise-cancelling modes: 'City', 'Office' and 'Flight' - each one optimised for a different listening environment.

Besides the audio quality, Bowers & Wilkins points to the PX's user experience as being one of the main selling points. Built-in proximity sensors allow you to control playback by either lifting an earpiece or removing them from your head entirely. Put them round your neck or take them off altogether and they go into a low power mode. Put them back on and they resume playback.

The Bowers & Wilkins PXs are available in either Space Grey or Soft Gold finishes and are on sale now, priced at £330.



MORE:

aptX HD Bluetooth: what is it? How can you get it?

B&W launches all-new 700 Series speaker range

B&W DB Series is its most powerful range of subwoofers yet

11 of the world's most expensive headphones

10 of the best tracks to test your headphones

KEF and Porsche Design team up for Space One Wireless noise-cancelling headphones