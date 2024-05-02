Bose’s latest Bluetooth speaker is a ruggedised rival to the Sonos Move 2

By Andy Madden
published

Waterproof, dustproof and 20-hour battery life

With summer just around the corner, now could be the perfect time to draw up a list of portable Bluetooth speakers to audition. If you’re in the market for one, Bose has thrown its hat into the ring with a new addition to its SoundLink line.

The SoundLink Max sits at the top of the wireless speaker range, measuring over 26cm wide and weighing over 2kg.

It features Bose’s Articulated Array which sees three drivers lined up across the front of the speaker working in conjunction with two custom-designed passive radiators to help provide “a level of bass performance that defies the speaker size”.

As you’d expect for a speaker destined for the great outdoors, Bose has built the Sound Link Max to last – the powder-coated, silicone-wrapped steel enclosure is resistant to corrosion and UV light. The speaker also boasts an IP67 rating which means it’s both waterproof and dustproof.

A removable rope handle comes attached, while there’s also an optional rope carrying strap if you prefer to sling it over your shoulder.

The built-in rechargeable battery is good for 20 hours, which should be more than enough for the average summer soiree, and you can also use it to juice up a flagging smartphone or tablet via the speaker’s USB-C port.

The SoundLink Max supports Bluetooth 5.3, plus SBC and AAC codecs. Snapdragon Sound provides aptX Adaptive compatibility and improved connectivity with Android devices.

You’ve also got the option to tweak the adjustable EQ settings should you want to alter the speaker’s sonic balance through the Bose app.

The Bose Sound Link Max costs £399 / $399 and officially goes on sale on 4th June with pre-orders starting on the 14th May through the Bose website.

