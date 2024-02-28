Bose's Award-winning earbuds have never been cheaper - grab them while you can!

Bose's Award-winning QuietComfort Earbuds II are often discounted at Amazon – but that's not where we'd recommend that you look this time. Bezos doesn't always have the best deals, with the QC II plunging to just £162 on rival retailer Onbuy. That's the cheapest we've ever seen them regardless of retailer, and quite an astonishing deal considering the fact that the Bose buds are former What Hi-Fi? Award winners.

Time waits for no man (or piece of audio tech), though. The Bose QC Earbuds II have been ousted by the five-star QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, meaning that the outgoing model will see its prices plummet in the coming weeks and months - sad news for the QC II, good news for everyone else!

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II lowest-ever deal

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II was £280 now £162 at OnBuy (save £118)

Bose's premium true wireless earbuds might be on the way out, but they remain a stellar pair thanks to their bold, detailed, dynamic sonic presentation, excellent noise cancellation and comfortable design. One of our favourite pairs of buds yet, and now on an unmissable lowest-ever discount. Deal in soapstone white.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Read our Bose QC Earbuds II review

Despite being not much over a year old and winning a What Hi-Fi? Award, the marvellous Bose QC Earbuds II have been replaced by the also excellent Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds. That means that once the old Award-winners are gone, they really are gone.

That doesn't make them any less of an attractive proposition. Combining engaging, dynamic sound with a comfortable build and some of the best noise cancelling we've ever heard at this level, the QC Earbuds II were truly capable of taking on the might of the Sony WF-1000XM4 and, latterly, the WF-1000XM5.

This deal appears only to be for the buds' "soapstone" white colourway, yet that's no bad thing considering how handsome the QC Earbuds II still look. Not only are they handsome, but the premium true wireless earbuds boast superb active noise-cancelling tech, an IPX4 water resistance rating and a total of 30+ hours of playback when using the charging case.

Oh, and that sound! While the Sony XM4 and WF-1000XM5 may offer a cleaner, more analytical presentation, the QC Earbuds II are exceptional at revealing the timbres and textures of the tracks they convey. As we said in our review: "You feel you can almost touch the instruments, such is the Bose’s ability to bring textures and subtle nuances to life. There’s impressive speed and agility on display too, which... makes for a dramatic and captivating performance."

With this huge price drop, the combined might of the QC II's engaging musical performance, world-class ANC, broad feature set and excellent build quality make them a supremely attractive proposition for the money. The newer Sony WF-1000XM5 are unquestionably stunning performers, and the successors, QC Ultra Earbuds, another five-star effort from Bose. But in terms of pure value and enjoyment, this OnBuy Bose deal is very hard to top if you're looking for some of the best premium wireless earbuds around.

