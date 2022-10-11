Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones drop to lowest price ever during Prime Day

The QuietComfort headphones from Bose have been some of the most popular ANC headphones in the world for some time, and the good news is that you can get yourself a pair of QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones for the new lowest price of $229 (opens in new tab) at Amazon this Prime Day.

We at What Hi-Fi? enjoyed the QC45 headphones when we reviewed them, giving them four-stars and complimenting their excellent noise-cancellation, strong day-long battery life, and comfortable build. If you're looking for headphones, the Bose QC45s are definitely worth a look.

Amazon's Bose QuietComfort 45 Prime Day deal

Bose QuietComfort 45: $329 $229 at Amazon

These excellent ANC headphones from Bose offer up strong noise-cancellation alongside impressive battery life and a comfortable build. At $100 off, if you're looking for a solid pair of cans, look no further.

Bose's QuietComfort line has been around for the better part of two decades, and the world has come to expect great things from the QuietComfort name. The QC45 does not disappoint, bringing excellent noise-cancelation to the table as did its many predecessors.

These headphones don't just cancel noise, though, they do a good job at playing it, too. The sound of the QC45 doesn't quite match class leaders, but it is an energetic, punchy listen that is surprisingly musical for the money. Bose isn't a noise-canceling company, after all, it's an audio specialist.

On top of great noise-cancelation and solid sound quality, the QC45s come with an array of convenient features such as quick charging, 24-hour battery life, a carrying case, and six mics (with four beamforming mics) built-in, making for a smooth user experience wherever you go.

If you're looking for a pair of comfortable headphones that are a great fit for your next plane ride or subway trip, you can't go far wrong with the QuietComfort 45 from Bose. These headphones cancel noise well, sound good, are comfortable, and have a ton of features. At their lowest-ever price, they are well worth a look if you're in the market.

