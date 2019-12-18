Bose headphones deal: QuietComfort 35 II the cheapest they've ever been

Bose's QuietComfort noise-cancelling headphones have always been very popular – and for good reason. They're smart, sound good and feature excellent noise-cancellation. So when we see a great deal on a pair, we can't help but bring it to your attention.

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II are now at their lowest price ever thanks to a recent price drop on Amazon, which bring them down to just £219 – £110 off the price they launched at in 2017. And that price is available on all three colour options (black, silver and rose gold), too.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II £329 £219 at Amazon

Impressive noise-cancelling smart-headphones that are great on-the-go – and we said that of them at their original price. Now they're discounted by £110, they seem like an even better option.View Deal

They aren't the latest Bose noise-cancelling headphones – that'd be the Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 – but they still boast plenty of up-to-date features. You get three levels of noise cancellation, a noise-rejecting dual-microphone system for clear voice pick-up, hassle-free Bluetooth pairing, and personalised settings through the Bose Connect app.

There's now a dedicated button to activate Google Assistant, which will, at your behest, play music, answer trivia questions and read to you your smartphone notifications.

As we said in our four-star review, "the QuietComfort 35 IIs are hugely effective in a Ronseal kind of way: the excellent noise-cancelling keeps everything around you quiet, and they're exceptionally comfortable. In those regards they're unbeatable, and for many a regular long-hauler, they'll be the most important factors."

The Boses have since been outclassed by newer arrivals, such as the Sony WH-1000XM3 (which are also enjoying a big discount), but for £219 these are still excellent buys.

