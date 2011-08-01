Cable manufacturer Black Rhodium has added a new top-level interconnect to its range.

Overture DCT Ultra uses 99.97% pure palladium for its 0.25mm diameter solid conductor, and is available in lengths from 0.5m to 1.5m, at prices starting from £1400 for a stereo pair.

The new cable undergoes two stages of Deep Cryogenic Treatment – the first on the wire itself, the second on the completed cable – which Black Rhodium says 'adds improvements to depth, clarity and timing', and also undergoes the company's 'Crystal Sound' treatment to add 'power and weight to bass notes, creating greater realism.'

High quality PTFE insulation is used, with silver plated copper braid as both the return conductor and screen, 'offering a clearer sound and reduced background noise'.

The cables can be supplied with either Eichmann pure silver bullet plugs or Oyaide SLSC pure silver RCA plugs fitted, and their low capacitance is said to give them 'excellent performance at high frequencies including use with high impedance valve preamplifier outputs'.

The 0.5m pair is £1400, a 1m pair £1900, and a 1.5m pair £2400.

