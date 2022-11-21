Black Friday speaker deal takes £60 off the B&O Beosound A1

It's rare to see Bang & Olufsen speakers in the sale, but Black Friday has come up trumps with 25% off the Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) Bluetooth speaker (was £239, now £179). (opens in new tab)

The Beosound A1 earned five stars under intense review for its gorgeous styling, sophisticated sound and built-in Alexa voice controls. If you want to invest in high-quality B&O sound, don't miss this Black Friday discount...

(opens in new tab) B&O Beosound A1 £239 £179 at Amazon (save £60) (opens in new tab)

The Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) delivers a pleasing yet authoritative performance that you'd be happy listening to all day. Throw in its classy design plus the bonus of Alexa, and you're looking at a top Bluetooth speaker – now with a rare 25% off for Black Friday 2022. Deal applies to silver, gold, anthracite and green colourways.

Available in a number of stylish colourways with a pearlescent finish and leather wrist strap, the polished aesthetic of the B&O Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) may appear to be style over substance, but this model actually has a robust IP67 rating making it waterproof to a depth of up to one metre.

On top of that, you're getting an 18-hour battery life at normal listening volumes, or up to 48 hours at a more conservative level. Then there's the three-mic array for Alexa operation and hands-free calls, and support for Microsoft Swift Pair, and Google Fast Pair has also been included to make conference-calling easier.

Set-up is straightforward, using both the Amazon Alexa and Bang & Olufsen apps. The latter immediately directs you to the former, to link the A1 to your Alexa account. Simply find your A1 under the ‘devices’ tab and hands-free Alexa is activated. And with the B&O app, you can tailor the sound to your liking even further.

Finally, and most importantly, the Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) sounds fantastic for this level. Bang & Olufsen has succeeded in maintaining its trademark sound profile in this diminutive and now even-more affordable proposition – no small feat considering Bluetooth speakers of this size and price can easily come off heavy through the mids and harsh in the treble in an effort to offer volume and clout – but not this one.

And did we mention the discount? Get 25% off the stellar B&O Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) Bluetooth speaker (was £239, now £179) (opens in new tab).

