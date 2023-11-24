Black Friday hasn’t delivered the LG OLED TV deal I was hoping for

While I love tracking down Black Friday deals (particularly TV deals) for other people, I was also hoping to buy a new TV myself this year, but the deal I was waiting for hasn't materialised.

See, what I was after for myself was a great deal on the 42-inch LG C3. After using one as a desktop monitor for work and gaming for a couple of weeks earlier this year, I became determined to buy one for myself and have waited patiently ever since for the price to drop.

And the price has dropped: currently, you can pick up the 42-inch LG C3 for £889 at Peter Tyson.

That probably seems like a very good deal, and on the face of it, it is. The 42-inch C3 launched at a price of £1499 after all. But during Black Friday last year, the 42-inch version of the C3's predecessor, the C2, went down to just £699.

Perhaps I should just get over it and stop living in the past, but every time I consider pulling the trigger on the new C3, I think back to that C2 deal from last year. Perhaps if the TVs weren't so similar it would be easier for me to persuade myself, but an additional £190 for a TV that's only very slightly better? It just doesn't sit right.

If you're after a larger OLED TV, I've got much better news for you. For around £1200 you can currently pick up a 55-inch LG C3 or G2, and for around £1500 you can buy the 65-inch version of either.

In terms of performance, the C3 and G2 are very similar: the C3 is newer but it essentially uses the panel technology that LG pioneered with the G2 the year before. On pure performance, I'd probably personally take the C3, but only by a whisker, and if you prefer the picture frame-style design of the G2, which comes with a wall bracket rather than a pedestal stand, you should go for that model instead.

I've put the latest deals on all four of those models below – just think of me and my lack of a new TV while you enjoy your lovely, new, large OLED.

LG OLED55C3 2023 OLED TV £2100 £1195 at Sevenoaks (save £904)

The LG C3 isn't much of an improvement on the C2 it replaced and, on balance, the Sony A80L is a better TV. That said, this is still an excellent OLED and there's no better-specified TV for gaming.

LG OLED55G2 2022 OLED TV was £2399 now £1199 at Richer Sounds (save £1200)

The C3 above is based very closely on this G2, which launched a year earlier. Unsurprisingly, then, the two TVs are very close in terms of performance and features. The big difference is the design: while the C3 comes with a pedestal stand, the LG G2 has a uniformly slim, picture frame-style chassis and comes with a wall mount. To get this deal you need to be a Richer Sounds VIP, but joining is quick and free.

LG OLED65C3 2023 OLED TV was £2900 now £1499 at Sevenoaks (save £1401)

Unsurprisingly, the 65-inch LG C3 is every bit as brilliant as the 55-inch model above, only bigger and therefore even more cinematic. It's got the same flawless gaming specs, too, including 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM. As with all of these TVs, it's worth also budgeting for a soundbar if you can, as the built-in sound system isn't great.

LG OLED65G2 2022 OLED TV was £3299 now £1499 at Richer Sounds (save £1700)

The LG G2 is LG's flagship 4K model from last year, boasting not only OLED Evo technology but also an added heatsink that allows the panel to be pushed to even brighter levels (though the newer G3 goes even brighter). It also supports every gaming feature you could wish for and has a lovely design – but do bear in mind that a wall bracket is included rather than a stand. To get this deal you need to be a Richer Sounds VIP, but joining is quick and free.

