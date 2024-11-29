Black Friday deal alert! The already affordable, 5-star Dali Spektor 2 speakers' price just crashed

If you are just starting your hi-fi journey, or are on a strict budget but don’t want to sacrifice on audio quality, then you should check out the latest Black Friday deal on the five-star Dali Spektor 2.

VIP members can buy the Dali Spektor 2 for a modest £199 at Richer Sounds, right now. That’s a £50 saving on their standard £249 price. If you're not a member, don't worry. All you have to do is sign up for a free account on Richer Sounds' website to unlock the discount.

Dali Spektor 2: was £249 now £199 at Richer Sounds The Dali Spektor 2 are great value entry level bookshelf speakers, which unfussy nature and reliable audio make them a fantastic choice for people looking to get into hi-fi, or who are on a very strict budget. 5-stars

Though they don’t break the mold for entry level bookshelf speakers, our testers found the Dali Spektor 2 to be a very easy recommendation as they manage to get all the core things we care about right.

Solid audio quality? Yep. During testing we found the speakers delivered wonderful agile and articulate audio across all the genres we threw at them, which included rumbling 12-bar blues, bopping pop and even the odd bit of heavy metal. In each instance the sound held impressive levels of detail and expression for such an affordable pair of speakers.

Unfussy nature? You bet. Matching hi-fi separates is a bit of an art and understandably scary for people just getting into hi-fi. Thankfully the Spektor 2’s unfussy nature meant they played nice with every price compatible amp we tested them with, making them a great option for newbies.

Good looks? This one’s in the eye of the beholder, but we think their wood finish in particular looks quite nice…

That’s why continue to stand by our reviewers' conclusion:

“If you’re looking for a top-class pair of budget standmounters, your choice just got bigger. The likes of the Mission and Q Acoustics remain strong options, but these Dalis offer a degree of entertainment even these talented performers struggle to match. They're highly recommended.”

If they’re not quite the right fit, or you want something more expensive make sure to take a look at our best Black Friday hi-fi deals live hub. In it our audio experts are updating the page with the latest speaker deals they’ve spotted, on products we’ve reviewed and know are worth your hard earned money.

