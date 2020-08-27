Big deal! Save £50 on the Google Home smart speaker, now just £39

If you're looking for a new smart speaker, you could do a lot worse than the Google Home. And it's now £50 cheaper thanks to this deal at Currys PC World.

Google Home £89 £39 at Currys PC World

The Google Home comes with Google Assistant onboard, so you can control it with your voice and get answers to a growing number of commands. You can pair it with another Home speaker for stereo sound, or with multiple speakers for a multi-room set-up. And with £50 off, it's quite a tempting prospect.View Deal

The Google Home is Google's standard smart speaker, smaller than the Home Max, bigger than the Home Mini. And with this deal, it's only about a tenner more than the Mini.

The main selling point is Google Assistant, which is Google's voice-activated personal assistant. It means you can control the Home speaker with voice commands. And because it's a smart home speaker, it can control your other smart home devices too, like lights, thermostats and TVs.

It can also stream music via Spotify, TuneIn Radio, BBC iPlayer, Google Play Music, Deezer and 7Digital Music. And it offers free access to YouTube Music, too.

Plus it works seamlessly with Google Chromecast streaming devices, letting you voice control Netflix and YouTube.

Sound-wise, it's not the best smart speaker money can buy. But it is one of the easiest to use. And if you have a Chromecast, it's especially handy. And at this price, it becomes a bit of a bargain.

