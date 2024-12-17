Be quick! The Award-winning Sonos Arc soundbar is still available at its lowest-ever price

The five-star Sonos Arc is one the best Dolby Atmos soundbars you can buy – and we gave it a What Hi-Fi? Award in 2024 to express our admiration. But, when we tested this impressive soundbar, it was £799. Now, there's over £200 off.

For just £589 at Hughes, you can pick up the white version of the Sonos Arc, while the black version is available at Richer Sounds, also for £589. So, why such an epic discount? Well, tis the season, after all. But, it could also be due to the presence of its successor, the Sonos Arc Ultra, which boasts a £999 price tag.

The Ultra is the better bar, but there's a big price difference and the original Arc is still a dynamic, versatile, performer and packed with the usual Sonos smarts.

We gave the Sonos Arc five-stars in our review, and handed it a What Hi-Fi? Award for being the best mid-range soundbar on the market. While there are big rivals to consider like the Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9, and now even the Sonos Arc Ultra, this hugely competitive price should be catching your eye.

For this addition to the Sonos lineup, the Sonos Arc supports HDMI eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel), meaning it can handle higher-quality Dolby Atmos signals from TVs that can output them. Other enticing features include the ability to host over 25 streaming apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV. It creates a wonderfully immersive, powerful and open sound helped by 11 Class D digital amplifiers and 11 custom drivers.

In our review, we stated: "The Arc is more than a soundbar, too. It’s also an app- or voice-controlled wireless speaker with access to practically every music streaming service, and it can be combined with other Sonos speakers in order to create a more complete surround sound arrangement or a multi-room system."

We were amazed when we tested the Sonos Arc that it could do so much, and do it all so well, and now we are amazed at this huge price drop. As one of the best soundbar deals on the market right now, make sure you consider grabbing the Sonos Arc for just £589 at Hughes.

