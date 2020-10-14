Hurry! Jabra Elite wireless earbuds prices slashed for Prime Day

We're well into Day 2 of the Amazon Prime Day sales but there's still time to take advantage of some big price drops on some tempting AV kit.

There's no shortage of headphone deals to peruse, and this double saving on Jabra wireless earbuds definitely caught our eye. Amazon has slashed the price of the Jabra Elite 65t headphones from £139 to just £89.99, while the newer version, the Elite 75t seems its price reduced from £169 to just £129. That all adds up to savings of £50 and £40 respectively.

Jabra Elite 75t wireless noise-cancelling earbuds £169 £129

Or you could opt for their more expensive siblings, which see an increase in battery life to 10 hours, the inclusion of USB-C charging, and the introduction of active noise-cancelling (via an upcoming firmware update). Now with a £40 saving.View Deal

The Jabra Elite 65t wireless earbuds provide five hours' battery life per charge and are IP55 weather-resistant, which makes them ideal gym buddies. We found them to be pretty comfortable, too.

We originally reviewed the Jabra Elite 65ts back in 2019 and found that they had a lot going for them. The buds themselves are comfortable and lightweight, they feature microphones for hands-free calls, and you get a charging case that provides two full charges (upping the total battery life to 15 hours).

They're a joy to use, too. Take a bud out of your ear, and your music automatically pauses. Put it back in to restart. Double push the right earbud to pause music and let some outside noise in.

As for sound, the Elite 65ts aren't the most energetic wireless earbuds we've ever heard, but tonally music is relayed faithfully. And viewed through the lens of convenience, they're a superb pair of buds. And at this price, something of a steal.

We haven't managed to review the 75ts, but on paper, they deliver a couple of upgrades, not least active noise-cancelling (via an upcoming firmware update) increased battery life (7.5hrs vs 5 hrs) and USB-C charging (instead of Micro-USB). Whether these differences are enough to go for the 75t over the 65t will, of course, come down to personal choice.

If neither pair takes your fancy, don't forget there are plenty of Prime Day headphones deals to take advantage of on our dedicated deals page. You'll find savings on all sorts for brands, including Bose, Sennheiser, Sony and more.

