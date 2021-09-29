BBC will (finally) launch regional HD channels from 21st October

It’s been a rather long 11 years since BBC One HD launched back in November 2010, and the broadcaster has now confirmed that regional variants of BBC One will be broadcast in HD from 21st October.

What does that mean? Well, for starters, all 12 English regions and another three sub-regions will be available in HD on platforms including Freeview, Freesat, and Sky. That means no more annoying rolling caption advising viewers to retune for their regional news show following the main news at 1pm, 6pm, and 10pm.

While viewers in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland are already enjoying HD versions of BBC One, it’ll be a welcome change for viewers who are fed up with having to grab the remote to swap over.

The new update was spotted by Twitter account @back_the_BBC, who noticed a list of all the regional versions of BBC One for 21st October. Better late than never, we suppose.

MORE:

Our in-depth BBC iPlayer review

These are the best streaming services in 2021

We've picked the best TVs for any budget