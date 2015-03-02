The six products that will receive the new rose gold treatment are: the BeoVision Avant 85 TV (pictured); BeoRemote One; BeoVision 11-46 TV/all-in one entertainment centre; BeoLab 18 speakers (pictured), which also get a new walnut lamella front; BeoPlay H6 headphones and the BeoPlay A9 music system.

B&O says the rose gold finish is achieved through a unique dyeing process, and reflects the love and attention to detail it's been putting into its products for the past 90 years.

Marie Kristine Schmidt, VP Brand, Design and Marketing, says: “We see this exclusive collection as a living illustration of the love affair that has lasted from our origin, where the passion and dedication to craftsmanship and quality of two Danish engineers Peter Bang and Svend Olufsen has caught the attention of people all over the world."

Prices for the Love Affair collection are as follows: BeoVision Avant 85 TV, from £18,195 including the BeoRemote One; standalone BeoRemote One, £235; BeoVision 11-46, £5445 including BeoRemote One and front cover; BeoLab 18 speakers, £5260 per pair including walnut fronts and stand option; BeoPlay A9, £1799 and BeoPlay H6 headphones £349.

