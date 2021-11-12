Award-winning TV deal as 48in Philips OLED806 drops to £999 for Black Friday

Black Friday has thrown up another great TV deal. This time, it's Philips' Award-winning 48-inch TV, the Philips 48OLED806 which has now dropped under £1000 for the first time.

Numerous retailers have discounted it by £300, bringing it down from £1299 to just £999. That's a great price for a great set. And the fact it's available at more than one site increases your chance of bagging one. If you want something a little less premium, though, you can pick up a 48in LG OLED TV for just £799, or even a 55in at £899.

Philips 48OLED806 £1299 Philips 48OLED806 £1299 £999 at Currys, Amazon, Richer Sounds and Peter Tyson (save £300)

Philips' 48-inch OLED TV won the coveted 'Product of the Year' What Hi-Fi? Award this year for its stunning picture quality and great feature set. Throw in a £300 discount, and you've got a superb proposition on your hands.

The 48OLED806 is Philips' entry into the burgeoning sub 50-inch OLED TV market. LG was first, followed by Sony. But Philips has trumped them all with this Award-winner which was do impressive that we named it the 'Product of the Year' for the TVs category.

It's a great size, which is helped by its slim bezel. Because of its stand, you only need 78cm of sideboard or AV cabinet to place it, and it has all the connections you could need: two HDMI 2.1-rated sockets, two HDMI 2.0s, three USBs, optical out and a headphones socket in case you’d rather go hard-wired instead of Bluetooth (which also features).

It also has Ambilight – a strip of LEDs around each edge of the screen that changes colour to match whatever content is displayed. It's unique to Philips, and really makes the picture more immersive.

This is also the only sub-50-inch OLED TV that supports both the Dolby Vision and HDR10+ dynamic HDR standards. All the usual apps come as standard, Chromecast lets you beam content wireless to it from your mobile device, and voice smarts are supported via the Google Assistant digital helper.

But it's the picture quality that really sets it apart from its rivals. Sharper and more sophisticated in its use of light, it just feels a step above. This TV is possibly the best use of a grand right now – a purchase you won't regret.

