Award-winning Monitor Audio Bronze 2 speakers just dropped to lowest price ever

Are you looking at a five-star set of standmount speakers, as reviewed by this publication? You are – in fact the Bronze 2s are a permanent fixture in our best budget hi-fi speakers 2020 roundup. Have said speakers actually won a What Hi-Fi? Award? Indeed, in 2018, although the '2' cornerstone of Monitor Audio's standmounter output has taken home a slew of them over the years.

Upon reviewing the Monitor Audio Bronze 2 speakers, we praised their balanced sound, impressive insight and well-developed dynamics as well as their pleasing bass weight and scale. Oh, and let's not forget a class-leading build and finish! And now, at Audio Visual Online, you can buy them for just £168.

While we've seen their price hover at around £196 for a little while (and even drop to £183 on occasion) the Monitor Audio Bronze 2s regularly retail for £279 on some sites, making this amazing deal a £101 saving.

Or, if your Amazon online shopping cart is a permanent fixture on your desktop – and you don't mind paying an extra pound – Amazon is also offering these excellent stereo speakers (in the Black Oak finish) for just £169 while stocks last.

Monitor Audio Bronze 2 speakers £196 £168 at AV Online

We've chosen to list a price we've often seen these excellent What Hi-Fi? 2018 Award-winners go for, but you can still find them listed at £279 on various sites. Give these Bronze 2s a little room, they'll give you sound quality rarely seen at this level. View Deal

"The Bronze 2s’ open and explicit midrange makes the most of vocals, delivering them in an expressive way, while there’s plenty in the way of attack to keep us interested." That's what we said of these speakers under review, which left us with no option but to conclude, "Previous generations of Bronze 2s were class leaders. As it turns out, this one is too".

Three finish options (Rosemah, Black Oak or Walnut) are included in AV Online's Monitor Audio speaker deal. If you're on the market for a set of great, affordable standmounts, we wouldn't mull this one over for too long...

