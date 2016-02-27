Audiolab is expanding its 8300 Series with two more components. The Audiolab 8300N is a wireless network player, while the 8300XP is a power amplifier.
Both are made with the minimalist style of existing 8300 Series products, and use similar circuitry too. The 8300N is due Summer 2016; the 8300XP is due Spring 2016. Prices are yet to be announced.
Specifications
Audiolab 8300N
Inputs:
2x coaxial
2x optical
1x USB B
1x USB A
Bluetooth and UPnP wireless connections
Up to 384kHz sampling frequency via USB
ESS Sabre32 9018 chip
Audiolab 8300XP
140 RMS at 8Ohms
230W RMS at 4 Ohms
20Hz-80kHz frequency response (-3dB)
2xXLR inputs
2x RCA Inputs
Audiolab M-One
Audiolab's also announced another new component, separate from the 8300 Series. The Audiolab M-One, is an integrated amplifier with built-in DAC. Specifications are as follows:
2x60W RMS (4 Ohms)
2x 36W RMS (8 Ohms)
3 PCM filters, 4 DSD filters
ESS9018 K2M DAC
USB A
USB B
Coaxial
Optical
2x RCA
2x speaker wire terminals
12v trigger connections
Bluetooth
Again, pricing is still to be confirmed, but you can expect the M-One to go on sale around Spring this year.
MORE: Bristol Sound annd Vision Show 2016 - news, highlights, best new products