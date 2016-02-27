Audiolab is expanding its 8300 Series with two more components. The Audiolab 8300N is a wireless network player, while the 8300XP is a power amplifier.

Both are made with the minimalist style of existing 8300 Series products, and use similar circuitry too. The 8300N is due Summer 2016; the 8300XP is due Spring 2016. Prices are yet to be announced.

Specifications

Audiolab 8300N

Inputs:

2x coaxial

2x optical

1x USB B

1x USB A

Bluetooth and UPnP wireless connections

Up to 384kHz sampling frequency via USB

ESS Sabre32 9018 chip

Audiolab 8300XP

140 RMS at 8Ohms

230W RMS at 4 Ohms

20Hz-80kHz frequency response (-3dB)

2xXLR inputs

2x RCA Inputs

Audiolab M-One

Audiolab's also announced another new component, separate from the 8300 Series. The Audiolab M-One, is an integrated amplifier with built-in DAC. Specifications are as follows:

2x60W RMS (4 Ohms)

2x 36W RMS (8 Ohms)

3 PCM filters, 4 DSD filters

ESS9018 K2M DAC

USB A

USB B

Coaxial

Optical

2x RCA

2x speaker wire terminals

12v trigger connections

Bluetooth

Again, pricing is still to be confirmed, but you can expect the M-One to go on sale around Spring this year.

MORE: Bristol Sound annd Vision Show 2016 - news, highlights, best new products