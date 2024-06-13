Audio-Technica's marathon noise-cancelling cans can go for 90 hours(!) between charges

What do you consider to be a decent battery life figure for a pair of wireless headphones? 20 hours? 40 hours? 50?
Whatever your expectations, you'd struggle not to be impressed by the prospect of a massive 90 hours of playtime from your wireless cans. That's just what's being promised with the ATH-S300B, though, Audio-Technica's new noise-cancelling wireless over-ears that deliver nearly four days of playback from a single charge with active noise cancelling (ANC) switched off (and 60 with ANC on). For context, the Award-winning Sony WH-1000XM5 will give you 30 hours without ANC, while the more affordable WH-C720N cans will give you around 35 hours under the same conditions.
Hopefully, those mega numbers will be spent enjoying a pair of cans you actually want to listen to. Equipped with a pair of 40mm drivers, Audio-Technica claims that the ATH-S300B pump out a "powerful, full-spectrum audio performance" that "reveals stunning detail in every song over a seamless Bluetooth connection".
ANC is, as hinted, on board, with digital hybrid noise-cancelling technology that aims to envelop listeners in a cocoon of sound, while a hear-through mode that allows noises in so that you're aware of your surroundings. For chatting on the go, the S300B are equipped with a built-in microphone for "crystal-clear calls", as well as hands-free voice control courtesy of Siri and Google Assistant.
The features don't stop there. Multipoint pairing lets you connect to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously, whereas a low latency mode is designed for gamers and streamers who want smooth, responsive audio for their video and gaming needs. There's even a rapid charging facility which offers around 2.5 hours of playback on a three-minute top-up via USB-C.
The foldable S3000BT showcase a swanky terrazzo marbled pattern design alongside an ergonomic fit, all aided by on-cup touch controls for a more intuitive user experience. Plus, if you don't want to listen wirelessly, the new cans come with a 1.2m cable with a built-in in-line microphone for wired sessions.
The Audio-Technica ATH-S300BT are available now for a rather affordable £99 / €119 in either beige or black colourways.
