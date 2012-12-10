There's no need to wait until after Christmas to grab a bargain, with sale season already in full effect.

Audio T is the latest retailer to join the party, announcing the start of its Winter Sale.

Audio T is offering 12.5% off all products over £100, while if you buy two products worth over £100 you will get 15% off. Not bad, eh?

Products must be purchased at the same time and some exclusions apply, so check in your local store for full details before you get too excited.

Head to the Audio T website to browse products and find your local Audio T store.

