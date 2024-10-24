Audio Pro's wireless speakers harness WiiM's operating system to unlock "advanced streaming capabilities"

Audio Pro has announced the integration of WiiM's operating system into two of its existing wireless speakers, the A10 and the C10 MK II. Combining Audio Pro's knack for compact speaker design with WiiM's user-friendly streaming platform, the two brands aim to provide a "dynamic listening experience that offers seamless control, superior streaming and versatile connectivity".

The cylindrical, 50-watt Audio Pro A10 is a wireless speaker offering a raft of streaming connectivity options such as Bluetooth, AirPlay and Spotify Connect, while the C10 MK II packs in 80 watts of power and offers a similar array of streaming options housed in a rectangular, and slightly more costly, design. The original version of both these speakers received five-stars from us, with the C10 MK II's sound quality still being competitive today.

So what benefits does the integration of WiiM's operating system – as found in the Award-winning WiiM Pro Plus music streamer – bring to these five-star Audio Pro speakers? At the centre of the WiiM OS is the WiiM Home App, a central platform that lets you easily manage all your music playback, multiple services and devices from one place. From here, you'll have access to a broad array of music streaming services such as Tidal, Amazon Music, Spotify, Qobuz and Deezer, as well as your own music library. WiiM promises that the platform will be updated frequently, including with expanded compatibility for "the latest music services", so this list may grow as time goes on.

The Audio Pro C10 MKII is a five-star product, even without access to the WiiM platform. (Image credit: Audio Pro)

Further, WiiM OS brings smooth integration with other casting platforms such as AirPlay 2, Chromecast, DNLA, Tidal Connect and Spotify Connect, as well as hi-res audio streaming up to 24-bit/192kHz quality.

For personalising that experience, the WiiM operating system offers "extensive" customisation options, including four preset equalisers alongside adjustable EQs. The platform also offers built-in audio assistant support for Google Assistant and Siri, letting you manage functions such as playback and device settings using just your voice.

"We're thrilled to take the next step in WiiM's journey by integrating our popular OS into Audio Pro's A10 and C10 MKII speakers," said Dr Lifeng Zhao, WiiM's CEO. "This collaboration enhances our commitment to provide a seamless and personalised listening experience, allowing users to control easily their audio journey from a single platform".

We are big fans of WiiM's slick operating system and well-laid-out app that makes using the WiiM Pro Plus streamer such a fuss-free joy, so bringing its talents to the Audio Pro speakers should make for a more streamlined experience for users.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Both the Audio Pro A10 WiiM Edition and the C10 MK II WiiM Edition are available now for pre-sale, with the A10 costing $229 and the C10 MKII costing $399 (further prices pending).

MORE:

Love Audio Pro? Read our Award-winning Audio Pro C20 review

Or check out our WiiM Pro Plus review

These are the best wireless speakers you can buy