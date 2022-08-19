Audio Pro adds multi-room streaming to new A10 MkII wireless speaker

How do you improve on a five-star speaker like the Audio Pro A10? If you're Audio Pro, you make the same speaker but bestow it with multi-room skills. That's the A10 MkII in a nutshell.

It's exactly the same winning speaker as its predecessor, but it now supports Apple AirPlay 2, Google Cast and Audio Pro's own multi-room technology. That means it can play the same tunes as your other speakers in different rooms, so the music follows you through your home.

The A10 isn't the first Audio Pro speaker to get the multi-room treatment. The Scandinavian brand has made MkII models before, including the Award-winning Addon C10 MkII, and Addon C5 MkII.

The A10 MkII is one of Audio Pro's more compact speakers, like a Skandi take on the third-gen Amazon Echo. It features a fabric grille, plus the brand's presets function – just press and hold any of the four buttons atop the speaker, and you can save playlists, radio stations and more for quick access without taking out your phone.

The Audio Pro A10 MkII is available now for £220 / $250 (around AU$378).

