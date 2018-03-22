While Audeze has long been a player the high-end headphone market (with its Sine, EL8 and LCD ranges among others), it’s clearly not afraid to expand its headphone horizons. The US brand’s latest cans, Mobius, are comparatively affordable and have been designed with gamers in mind.

Mobius couples planar magnetic drivers and memory-foam ear pads and headband with gaming-enhancing technologies, including 3D head-tracking, sound localisation, room emulation and 7.1 surround sound modes.

Mobius comes with a detachable boom microphone with built-in noise reduction, mute functionality and independent microphone volume control, and promises 10 hours of Bluetooth playback from a single charge. A 3.5mm input offers an alternative wired connection.

Available in copper or blue, Mobius can be pre-ordered now on Indiegogo, with introductory pricing starting at $269 (against a seggested retail value of $399) and delivery expected in July.

MORE:

PS4 Pro vs Xbox One X: how do they compare?

Best PS4 and Xbox One deals

Audeze launches new high-end LCD Collection headphones

14 brilliant pairs of headphones comprise What Hi-Fi? Award winners

Audeze's LCD-i4 £2400 headphones have drivers 'the width of a blood cell'