Attention, Samsung fans! The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro wireless earbuds are £50 off in this tempting, first-time deal

Calling all Samsung fans! The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro wireless earbuds are enjoying their first major discount, dropping from £219 to just £169 at Amazon and Currys. First-time price drops for given products usually shave off a few pounds or pennies, but Samsung is going big with a deal that lowers the price of its flagship buds by a whopping £50.

They're not flogging you a pair of pups, either. The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are the best evidence yet that Samsung can compete with rival buds from the Apple, Sony and Bose class-leaders, offering a lively sound alongside a raft of exciting features. For Samsung users who can get the most out of them when paired with a Galaxy device, they make a serious amount of sense.

Best Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro was £219 now £169 at Amazon (save £50)

We found it very hard to resist the charms of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, such is their affable and appealing nature. Not only do they sound lively, clean and propulsive, but they're also packed with features which make them a hugely attractive proposition if you're a Samsung Galaxy user. We've never seen the Buds 3 Pro drop at all before, so a £50 first-time discount is tempting.

Deal also at Currys.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have been a marked improvement for Samsung, demonstrating that the Korean brand can make a truly enjoyable pair of wireless earbuds. Previous efforts had always been somewhat lacking on the audio side compared with rivals, yet the company's latest pair of flagship buds demonstrated a spark of something special that was very much worth kindling. As we enthused in our review: "Samsung isn’t quite there yet, but this is the closest evidence we’ve seen that it could one day chase down the major players in this space".

Superficially, the still-new buds look strikingly similar to a pair of AirPods Pro 2, especially as they're daubed in an all-white, Apple-esque finish. If you can look past that, Samsung’s latest buds are easy to get along with, with comfortable removable ear tips that, when combined with the units' lightweight stem design, make for a decent fit.

They're certainly not short on features. Customisable noise cancelling is solid, and while the more premium Bose’s QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds remain the kings of ANC, the performance here is excellent for what is now just a £169 outlay. Spatial audio support works well, whereas battery life figures clock in at a solid total of around 30 hours. If you're a Samsung Galaxy smartphone user, you can even access the brand's proprietary SSC UHQ hi-res codec which allows for transmission of up to 24-bit/96kHz music files over Bluetooth. This works with the latest Galaxy devices such as the five-star Galaxy Z Fold 6.

With hi-res music files, these buds perform at their very best. Detail levels are impressively strong, bringing out the subtleties and nuances of tracks and delivering clarity, poise and cohesion. Even without an up-to-date Samsung device, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro perform well, conveying songs with a sparky sense of attack and energy. They're great in the mid-range, making electric guitars sound scratchy, layered and packed with detail – we would like a little more solidity and weight in the bass, but it's tough to be a downer on these immensely likeable performers, especially at this knockdown price.

For general users, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have a lot to recommend them, while for Samsung devotees they're a truly attractive proposition. Wherever your loyalties lie, it's worth checking out this stellar Samsung deal at Amazon or Currys while you can – it won't last forever, after all.

