As the Aristocats once sang: "Everybody wants to be a cat, because a cat's the only cat who knows where it's at." Now the discerning paw-diophile can fuel their feline urges thanks to these new cat ear Bluetooth headphones.

Originally an Indiegogo project by Axent Wear, which landed on its feet by raising $3.4m, the cat ear headphones are being brought to life by Brookstone with the added help (publicity) of pop singer, Ariana Grande.

But before you write them off, these over-ear headphones have enough features to give you paws for thought. There's wireless Bluetooth audio, a five-hour battery life, a built-in microphone for voice calls, and, wait for it, the ears double as speakers.

Yes, if you're not content with listening to your favourite 'mewsic' on your lonesome, you have the option to play audio through the cat ear speakers, too. Colour-changing accent lights mean you'll feel like the coolest cat in town (maybe).

We'd imagine they may not sound up to scratch compared to the best wireless headphones but the could be the purrfect gift for kids and cat lovers.

If you want to get your claws into the Limited Edition Ariana Grande Wireless Cat Ear Headphones, you'll need $150 (£113) in the kitty, and you can pre-order now.

