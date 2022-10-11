Apple's 10.2-inch iPad (2021) is at its lowest price ever during Prime Day

By Ruben Circelli
published

The 64GB 2021 iPad is at its lowest price yet on Amazon

Apple's iPad is the world's best known tablet for a reason: it's an outstanding product. And, thanks to Prime Day, you can get the latest 10.2-inch iPad, that's iPad (2021) if you haven't been keeping up, for the lowest price we have seen at just $269 on Amazon (opens in new tab).

When we got hold of the iPad (2021) we loved it, giving it five-stars in our official review. We thought the ninth-generation iPad offered up fantastic image quality, a refined and engaging sound with headphones, and an impressive front camera, too. To sum up: if you're in the market for a tablet, you can't go wrong with an iPad.

Apple iPad (2021) 64GB: $329 $269 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The 2021 iPad comes packed with an impressive display, engaging audio, and an excellent camera. If you need a tablet for browsing the internet, playing games, and streaming your favorite shows, this is an awesome choice.

iPads are known for their sleek, elegant design and excellent build quality. Sure enough, the iPad (2021) is a beautiful, well-built device that feels premium even without breaking the bank.

The iPad (2021) has a 10.2-inch display, a 2160 x 1620 resolution, and True Tone support which work together to offer up fantastic image quality, though this lower-cost tablet does lack some of the tech more expensive iPads have.

When paired with headphones, the ninth-gen iPad sounds great, too – a clear improvement over its predecessor. The speakers on the iPad (2021) don't have much stereo separation, but even during busy scenes in movies, dialogue comes through  clearly and sounds consistent.

Newer iPads might have beefier internals and more expensive displays, but most people won't need best-in-class hardware. With a beautiful screen, smooth UX, and good sound quality alongside solid cameras and enough power to run any app you download, the iPad (2021) is a great deal at the new low price of $269.

