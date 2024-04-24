Apple teases new iPads for 'Let Loose' event – here's how to watch it and what to expect

Apple has announced that its next product event, called 'Let Loose', will take place on the 7th May, and you can watch it from the comfort of your living room thanks to a livestream that will kick off at 7am Pacific Time (4pm BST).

Apple will stream its event on its website, YouTube channel, and the Apple TV app which can be found on iPhones, iPads, Macs and the Apple TV 4K.

Little is known about the event so far, although the invitation artwork gives us more than a small hint as to what could be launched at it. An artsy, stylised Apple logo (which you can see above) features splashes of colour with a hand grasping an Apple Pencil in the centre, making it pretty clear that the focus will be on the iPad lineup.

New iPads inbound

Just a few weeks ago we reported on rumours that Apple could launch its first OLED iPad in May, so it's looking likely that this new iPad Pro could break cover. That rumour, which originated from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, hinted towards a new iPad Pro with an OLED display and Apple's latest M3 processor, alongside upgraded Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil accessories. Considering an Apple Pencil is front and centre with this announcement, the signs are looking promising.

Apple could also announce a bigger and better iPad Air too. Early reports point towards an upgraded chip (either the M2 or M3 processor), while a new 12.9-inch screen size is set to debut on the Air model.

It's a little quieter on the iPad Mini front, though a seven-generation model would be welcome considering the current iPad Mini 6th Generation has been two years in Apple's roster. Meanwhile, according to Gurman's rumours, the 10th Generation iPad is expected to stick around for another year.

Truthfully we'd like to see updates for all models in Apple's iPad lineup as they're all overdue an update.

Affordable AirPods on the horizon too

On the subject of rumours, Gurman has also referenced new AirPods in his reports. These apparently wouldn't replace the AirPods Pro 2 or AirPods Max but instead sit underneath them as more affordable options. Interestingly, this generation of AirPods could bring a 'Pro' feature down to the mid-tier Apple earbuds.

More specifically, the new model, expected to be called the AirPods 4, will reportedly add active noise cancelling to the mix, a feature that is currently reserved for Apple's pricier 'Pods. They are expected to replace the AirPods 3, Apple's current non-Pro model, which includes Spatial Audio but not ANC or interchangeable ear tips.

Apple is also expected to release a new entry-level model, which could be dubbed the AirPods Lite. These likely won't include ANC or support for Spatial Audio, but they could serve as a gateway into Apple's wireless accessory ecosystem. Most importantly, it's suspected that both models will include USB-C charging cases as standard, a feature first introduced with the AirPods Pro 2 mid-generation update.

The AirPods Max, which launched in December 2020 and haven't been updated since, isn't poised to get a successor quite yet, according to current rumours. However, as we well know, rumours don't always dictate what will be revealed, so Apple may well surprise us.

A fresh new iPhone colour for Spring?

Apple has upheld a tradition for the last three generations of iPhone: adding a fresh new finish midway through the current handset's life cycle. This began with the iPhone 12 getting a pastel lilac purple in 2021. The iPhone 13 received a dashing green finish (on both the Pro and regular models) the year after, and then the iPhone 14 got a summery yellow finish last year.

So will we see a bright and bold new finish for the iPhone 15? We hope so, though MacRumours' Tim Hardwick has reported on rumours that Apple will forgo this tradition this year.

And now all we can do is wait...

