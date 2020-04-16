Apple deal: AirPods price plummets to new low

Apple's second-gen AirPods with the standard (not wireless) charging case are now available at a new low price in both the UK and US.

In the UK, the BT Store has dropped the AirPods to £129 with free delivery.

In the US, the AirPods are now available on eBay for $122.

Apple discounts don't come around very often, and these are the best Apple AirPods deals we've seen.

Want the AirPods with the wireless charging case? They are are also on sale, priced £159 at the BT Store and $180 at Best Buy.

UK: AirPods with Charging Case £129 at BT Store

The charging case isn't wireless, but who cares if you're looking at a saving this big? Tiny and light, the latest AirPods pack clever Siri functionality with a weighty, balanced sound and a good fit for most ears. The perfect accompaniment for your iPhone.

US: AirPods with Charging Case $122 at eBay

The charging case isn't wireless, but who cares if you're looking at a saving this big? Tiny and light, the latest AirPods pack clever Siri functionality with a weighty, balanced sound and a good fit for most ears. The perfect accompaniment for your iPhone.

The second-generation AirPods pack in the features. They're powered by Apple's new H1 chip, which delivers faster pairing with Apple devices. They also benefit from an impressive boost in the audio department, producing a louder and more sophisticated sound over the originals. They're also likely to boost your street (or commute) cred, natch.

They don't sport the noise-cancelling feature of their new and pricier siblings, the AirPods Pro, but if you're an Apple fan and are looking for good sound, design and usability at a tempting price, there's plenty to like here.

